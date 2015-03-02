Tunstall flat death: Peter Plant, 47, in court over murder charge
A man has appeared in court, charged with the murder of a woman in Stoke-on-Trent.
Peter Plant, 47, of Furlong Road, Tunstall, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre charged with the murder of Lindsay Hughes.
Ms Hughes, 38, was found in a flat in Furlong Road, Tunstall, on Friday morning.
Mr Plant was remanded to appear at Stafford Crown Court on 4 March.
