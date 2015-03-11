Fire breaks out at Timms UK factory in Tamworth
A fire has broken out at a factory in Tamworth, with more than 100 workers being evacuated.
The blaze, at Timms UK Ltd, on the Lichfield Road Industrial Estate, started at about 10:00 GMT.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said it had been brought under control by about 40 firefighters, with asbestos in the roof causing complications.
Nobody is thought to have been injured and the fire service said the asbestos did not pose a danger to the public.
"This posed no risk to the public as it remained within 25 metres of the factory itself," group manager Tim Hyde said.
"The material will be removed by specialists."
Crews are expected remain at the site to damp down and the fire service said an investigation into the cause of the blaze would begin on Thursday.
Residents living nearby were advised to keep doors and windows closed because of the smoke and a number of roads in the industrial estate were closed.
Timms UK Ltd designs and manufactures TV and projector mounts at the site, as well other audio video equipment.
A number of other businesses in the area were evacuated, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said.