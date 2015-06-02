Inmate Haroon Ahmed charged with prison escape
- Published
A prisoner has been charged with escaping from lawful custody, police said.
Haroon Ahmed, 26, from Derby, was arrested at an address in the Nottingham area on Monday morning.
Ahmed is serving a sentence at HMP Dovegate prison, in Staffordshire, for a robbery committed in 2008.
Burton-upon-Trent Magistrates's Court remanded Ahmed in custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court on 29 June.
His brother, Majeed Ahmed, 25, of Clarence Road in Derby, has been charged with assisting a prisoner in escaping from prison.
