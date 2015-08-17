Image copyright Facebook Image caption Joe Pugh's knees were shattered in the accident, while Leah Washington has had a leg amputated

Two victims of the Alton Towers rollercoaster crash will hold a charity night to raise money for the organisations that helped them.

Leah Washington, 18, and Joe Pugh, 19, both from Barnsley, were among four people badly injured on the Smiler ride on 2 June when two carriages crashed.

Ms Washington had a leg amputated and Mr Pugh suffered shattered knees.

The event takes place at the Metrodome Arena in Barnsley on 14 November and includes a pea and pies supper.

Midlands Air Ambulance, the Royal Stoke University Hospital and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue will benefit from the charity event.

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Four people were badly injured in the crash and others also required hospital treatment

Vicky Balch, 20, from Lancashire, also had to have a leg amputated and Daniel Thorpe, 27, from Buxton, Derbyshire, suffered serious leg injuries.

Twelve other people were trapped 25ft (7.6m) off the ground for several hours as emergency services attempted to rescue them.