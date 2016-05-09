Image caption The animal was contained in a barn before it was put down

Armed police were called in after a water buffalo escaped and attacked a man in a Staffordshire village.

The officers were called in to help apprehend the animal, which was "roaming around" Seighford.

It is thought the animal was being moved when it escaped about 13:00 BST.

The man, aged in his 30s, suffered a leg injury and was later taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital. The buffalo was contained before being shot by a licensed slaughterman, police said.

More updates on this and other stories in Staffordshire

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Police alerted the public about the presence of armed officers in the village

Paramedics alerted police after West Midlands Ambulance Service was called in to treat the injured man.

Insp Tom Lungrin, of Staffordshire Police, told BBC Radio Stoke the buffalo had eventually been contained in a barn before it was killed at 16:00 BST.

Police informed the public armed officers had been deployed near a school.

A spokesman said the buffalo was killed humanely by a licensed slaughterman and thanked residents, parents and pupils for their co-operation while the incident was on-going.