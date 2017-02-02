Image copyright Google Image caption Stafford College "under-recruited" students, the college's leaders said

About 100 jobs are "at risk" at two colleges, operators have announced, as part of £2m savings measures.

Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stafford colleges merged last year, forming the Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG).

The group said funding cuts and lower student numbers in Stafford meant savings were needed.

A review will also examine look at subjects which "are no longer financially sustainable".

NSCG is due to consult with unions over the plans, which have yet to comment.

NSCG principal and chief executive Karen Dobson said "significant investment" in student facilities and resources had already been provided to improve Stafford College, but "difficult decisions" have to be made.

"Job cuts to ensure an efficient support staffing structure are an unfortunate but necessary action that we have to take to bring the financial stability needed to allow for ongoing investment in our students, curriculum and facilities," she said.

"We are looking to ensure the effect on front-line teaching staff is minimal."