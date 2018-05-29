Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a man was detained outside the Dog and Partridge pub before being taken to hospital

A man has died after being seen covered in blood, in just a pair of shorts and socks, trying to get into people's cars, police say.

Staffordshire Police, which was called to the Packmoor area of Stoke-on-Trent at 13:35 BST on Sunday, said witnesses reported the 26-year-old was also acting aggressively towards people.

The force said he was detained outside a pub before being taken to hospital, going into cardiac arrest on the way.

He was pronounced dead at about 18:20.

Police wish to speak to anyone who saw him in the hours before he was found.

The ambulance service alerted police after reports of a man in distress on Turnhurst Road.

The dead man's family has been informed, say police, who describe him as local.