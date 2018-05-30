Image copyright PA Image caption Network Rail reported the incident on Wednesday, with the theft affecting travel between Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford

Theft of signalling cables has caused major train disruption that is expected to last until the end of service.

Network Rail said the theft, during the early hours, is affecting travel between Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford on the West Coast Mainline.

Though lines reopened, operators Virgin Trains and CrossCountry were expected to "cancel, delay or revise" services until the end of the day.

British Transport Police is investigating.

CrossCountry customers were advised to use East Midlands trains between Stoke-on-Trent and Crewe, Northern trains between Stoke-on-Trent and Manchester Piccadilly or London Northwestern Railway services via any reasonable route.

Virgin Trains said rail replacement buses were in operation to take passengers between Stafford and Stoke-On-Trent in both directions "until further notice".

A statement released by Network Rail on the theft said: "Lines have reopened following cable theft between Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford.

"Some disruption may continue to journeys between Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford / Lichfield Trent Valley.

"Services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.

"We anticipate that disruption will continue until the end of service."

A spokesperson for Network Rail added: "British Transport Police are investigating this incident. Passengers are advised to check before they travel."

The news comes as Northern rail passengers were warned to expect "extremely busy" services during a 24-hour strike by staff in a dispute over pay.