Image copyright Google Image caption Police said Joshua Ball was held near the Dog and Partridge pub before being taken to hospital

Officers investigating the death of a man found in a distressed state and trying to get into passing cars have made an arrest.

Joshua Ball, 26, was seen in Packmoor on 28 May covered in blood and wearing just his shorts and socks.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

A 44-year-old man from Newchapel, Stoke-on-Trent has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Det Insp Dan Ison from Staffordshire Police, said police were still working to establish the circumstances of Mr Ball's death.

"There is lots of rumour and speculation going around as to how Joshua came by his injuries and therefore I would urge anyone with information to call us so that we can accurately build a picture of what occurred," he said.