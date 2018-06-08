Image caption Brian Cosgrove has been appointed an OBE for services to the UK animation industry

Danger Mouse and Count Duckula creator Brian Cosgrove has been awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

The 84-year-old, who lives in Nantwich, Cheshire, has been honoured for his services to the UK animation industry.

Mr Cosgrove said he was proud of the award, describing the honours system as "a wonderful institution".

After growing up in Gorton, Manchester, he founded animation studio Cosgrove Hall Films with Mark Hall in 1976.

'Quite proud'

In the 1980s, the studio created a string of popular shows including Danger Mouse, Count Duckula and The Wind in the Willows.

Double Bafta winner Mr Cosgrove, who studied at Manchester College of Art and Design, said: "It's very nice and I feel quite proud.

"I think these honours are a wonderful institution for us to have as a country.

"They are a thank you to people who have made a difference to lives and it is good to see community heroes rewarded."

Other winners in Staffordshire, Stoke and Cheshire, include Staffordshire Women's Aid chief executive Eileen 'Dickie' Chester-James, 62, who was appointed an MBE for services to victims of domestic violence.

'Making a difference'

Volunteer Joan Redfern, from Burton, was appointed an MBE for her work with the Girl Guides Association in Staffordshire, while magistrate Jill Parker, from Pattingham, South Staffordshire, also became an MBE for services to the magistracy and the community in Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire.

Staffordshire County Council worker Michael Burke, 46, from Stafford, was conferred with a British Empire Medal for his work with children with autism.

He said: "I'm surprised and delighted by the news. It's great if you feel you can make a difference."

Anne Cherriman, governor's secretary and management coordinator at HMP Stafford, was conferred with a BEM for services to charity and to the community in Stafford.