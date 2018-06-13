Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Stewart Staples (on left) and Simon Hillier died in the fire

A businessman convicted over the deaths of two men at a factory "rammed" with fireworks has been jailed for 10 years.

Richard Pearson was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence last month, after employee Simon Hillier and customer Stewart Staples died at SP Fireworks in Stafford in 2014.

The number of fireworks stored at the unit were "up to 10 times the permitted limit", Stafford Crown Court had heard.

Pearson, 44, was also injured in the fire in Baswich.

Mr Hillier, 41, and Mr Staples, 57, both from Hednesford, Staffordshire, died from inhaling combustible products.

Judge Michael Chambers QC told Pearson: "You have known your true culpability from the start yet you have chosen to falsely blame others.

"Despite being very knowledgeable about fireworks and the risks they pose, motivated by financial profit, you have demonstrated an arrogant recklessness for the safety of others in the storage and handling of dangerous fireworks."

Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Pearson had denied failing to take reasonable care in the storing and handling of explosives

Pearson, of Holyrood Close, Stafford, had denied failing to take reasonable care in the storing and handling of explosives.

The owner of the Tilcon Avenue unit allegedly told paramedics at the scene it was "rammed" with explosives and he would "go to prison" for the fire, the trial had heard.