Stoke & Staffordshire

Man detained over Burton-upon-Trent church ground stabbing

  • 21 June 2018
All Saints Church Image copyright Google
Image caption Staffordshire Police said the teenage girl suffered stab wounds to the neck

A man who stabbed a teenage girl in the grounds of a church has been detained in a youth offenders institution.

The girl, 16, suffered "significant" injuries in the assault at All Saints Church on Branston Road, Burton-upon-Trent, in January.

Claudiu Vacaru, 20, of no fixed address, admitted unlawful wounding and possession of a bladed article in a public place, at Stafford Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 30 months and eight months for the offences, on Tuesday.

The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

Charges of attempted murder and making threats to kill were dropped.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites