Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Ball was detained outside the Dog and Partridge pub before being taken to hospital

Police contact before the death of a man who had been detained is being investigated, the police watchdog says.

Joshua Ball, 26, was seen covered in blood, in just a pair of shorts and socks, trying to get into people's cars, in the Packmoor area of Stoke-on-Trent on 28 May.

He was detained by Staffordshire Police and taken to hospital where he died.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed it is investigating.

Mr Ball, from Packmoor, was detained near High Street by officers after several disturbances in that area and a call to police from West Midlands Ambulance Service, the IOPC said.

Last month, a post mortem examination carried out on Mr Ball proved inconclusive, and further tests to establish the cause of death are due to be carried out.

The IOPC said it launched its investigation on 1 June after Staffordshire Police referred itself to the body.

Evidence gathered by investigators so far includes video footage from body cameras worn by officers at the scene.

IOPC regional director, Derrick Campbell, said: "We have a duty to investigate the circumstances and in particular the contact police had with Mr Ball before his death.

"I would like to send my condolences to Mr Ball's family at this difficult and sad time.

"We have met with some family members to explain our role and we will keep them regularly updated during our inquiries."

Staffordshire Police is continuing to separately investigate the incidents reported to them before Mr Ball's detention.

The force said it is unable to comment.