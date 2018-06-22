Van crash puppy has 'miraculous escape'
A puppy had a "miraculous" escape after it had to be cut free from the wreckage of a crashed van.
The French Bulldog - called Memphis - was trapped in the footwell of the Vauxhall van in the aftermath of the collision involving a lorry and a car on the A500, near Barthomley, Cheshire.
Two fire crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the uninjured pup from the wreckage of the crash, which happened shortly before 08:00 BST.
No-one was injured in the crash.
A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "It is miraculous the puppy was not hurt after you see the state of the van.
"It is extremely fortunate."