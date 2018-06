A man has died in hospital following an industrial accident at an agricultural machinery manufacturer in Staffordshire.

He suffered multiple injuries at LM Bateman & Co's premises in Station Road, Cheddleton, Leek, at about 03:34 BST on Wednesday.

He was treated at the scene but died at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

LM Bateman & Co said it was "deeply shocked and saddened". The Health and Safety Executive is investigating.