Image caption Two children made it out of the water but one remains missing

The search for a child who went missing at a lake in Staffordshire on Monday has resumed.

Three children were spotted "in distress" at Westport Lake in Stoke-on-Trent at about 16:50 BST.

Two of them made it safely out of the lake, but one is still missing. The search was called off at 23:00 and resumed at about 06:00 on Tuesday.

Staffordshire Police said officers know the identities of the children and are in contact with their families.

The @wmasHART team will be back at Westport Lake in Stoke soon to resume the search for a missing child. It was called off just after 11pm due to fading light. pic.twitter.com/BLwqtbuIgt — West Midlands Ambulance Service (@OFFICIALWMAS) June 26, 2018

West Midlands Ambulance Service, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the National Police Air Service have all been involved in the search.

A specialist diving team from Nottingham was also called to the lake on Monday.

The search was called off due to fading light in the evening, but officers remained at the scene overnight.