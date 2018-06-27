Westport Lake: Search for missing Ryan Evans enters third day
Rescue crews are into a third day of searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing at a lake in Staffordshire.
Emergency services worked late on Tuesday to search for Ryan Evans at Westport Lake in Stoke-on-Trent, before having to stop because of fading light.
The search started on Monday afternoon when three boys were spotted "in distress" at the lake.
Two of them made it safely out of the lake but Ryan Evans is still missing.
Nottinghamshire Police have deployed a specialist dive team to search under the water.
At its deepest, the lake is 2.9m (9.5ft) and on average between 1.5m and 2m (4.9-6.5ft), the city council says.
You may also be interested in:
- Saddleworth Moor fire: Homes evacuated in 'major incident'
- Swimmers in Warwickshire warned of open water dangers
- Hot temperatures in the UK expected to last until the weekend
It sits above the old Brownhills Colliery and was formed in 1884, when the workings hit the water table, flooding the tunnels and ground above.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) warned that children and young people should be aware of the dangers of entering cold water.
Open water swimming advice
- Get to know where you are swimming and check the conditions before going in
- Make sure you are properly equipped
- Beware of the cold
- Make sure someone knows where you have gone and why, and that you have the means to call for help - especially in remote locations
- Take note of local safety advice and respect the countryside, landowners and other users
Source: National Water Safety Forum