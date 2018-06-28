Image copyright JCB Image caption Work to build the new factory near the A50 is under way

JCB is investing more than £50m in a new plant which will create more than 200 jobs by 2022.

The construction equipment giant is building the new factory adjacent to the A50 in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, next to two existing JCB plants.

It will build cabs to go on its machines and will be able to produce 100,000 cabs a year - double its current production.

The new plant will open in the summer of 2019, JCB said.

Chief executive Graeme Macdonald, said: "This new factory will be the most advanced and productive cab facility in the world and will bring even greater levels of efficiency to the business.

"The investment is one of the biggest in the company's history and underlines our commitment to manufacturing in Britain and in our home county of Staffordshire."

The factory will include a new computer-controlled production line, a fully-automated painting facility and robotic welding.

JCB Cab Systems currently employs over 400 people at its site in Rugeley, Staffordshire.