Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire has been near the Peak District National Park

A large grass fire in the Staffordshire Moorlands continues to burn, the fire service says.

The fire near Leek is under control and "great progress" but work is expected to continue throughout the day.

Road closures around the scene remain, Staffordshire Fire Service said.

More than 40 firefighters have battled the fire, which began between Thorncliffe and Shawfields on Saturday afternoon.

The fire has involved an area of about half a sq km (0.2m), the service has previously said.

Glyn Luhzny, from the Staffordshire service, said on Monday that "mainly it's the top vegetation that's involved" in the blaze.

He added: "So you're talking a mixture of very dry heather, grass, that sort of vegetation that you'd associate with the moorland.

"But at the moment it doesn't seem to be deep seated, which is giving us a real chance to win the battle."

Image copyright Emma Louise/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption People were asked to stay away from the area

The service has previously said the blaze was "proving very challenging to tackle" due to the rough terrain and the changing wind directions.

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire service was called to the location at 17:15 BST on Saturday

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Crews continued to work overnight

Mr Luhzny said: "I am of course aware that the smoke plume is a nuisance.

"But I always reflect back on personal things about injury and loss and thankfully this incident isn't in that class."