Image copyright Highways England Image caption Police said the M6 southbound was expected to be closed for a number of hours

The M6 southbound is expected to be shut for "a number of hours" after a fatal crash involving a lorry.

The road between junctions 13 and 14 at Stafford was closed after the crash which happened at about 12:30 BST.

Drivers have been expected to face long delays, but a diversion is in place through Stafford and Highways England has since allowed drivers stuck within the closure to be released.

A man involved in the crash was confirmed dead at 13:00 BST.

Staffordshire Police said the carriageway would remain closed while the crash was investigated.

Traffic is currently stretching back to junction 16 and there is likely to be disruption "for some time".

The force also appealed for any witnesses, particularly drivers with dashcam footage, to get in touch.