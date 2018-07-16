Ryan Evans: Stoke-on-Trent lake death boy's funeral held
The funeral of a boy who died after going missing when swimming in a lake has taken place.
Ryan Evans's body was found in Westport Lake in Stoke-on-Trent, on 27 June, two days after he was seen "in distress" while swimming.
Hundreds of mourners attended the 13-year-old's funeral at Holy Trinity Church in Burslem on Monday.
In a tribute read out during the service his family described Ryan as a "caring and thoughtful" boy.
Midlands Live: Road closed off after grenade find; Man stabbed outside takeaway
Reverend Brian Williams, who led the service, said Ryan "was adventurous, but something went wrong and we grieve".
A Port Vale football shirt with the number 13, to mark Ryan's age, was hung from a lectern at the altar in tribute.
Speaking at the funeral Haywood Academy head Carl Ward described the teenager as a "kind, supportive and brave young man".
He added: "School won't be the same and heaven has gained another angel too early."
Members of the public also lined the street outside the church.
A crowdfunder raised more than £18,000 towards his funeral costs.
An inquest into Ryan's death has been opened and adjourned until 3 September.