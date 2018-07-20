Motorists are being told to be on alert after the driver of a fake police car with flashing blue lights and a siren tried to pull a moped rider over in Stoke-on-Trent.

The black car, possibly a Ford Mondeo or Focus, approached the moped in Blurton on Monday, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, which has lights set into its front grille, claimed to be a police officer.

The vehicle was also seen in Longton, Fenton, Hartshill and on the A50.

Staffordshire Police force is advising people not to stop in a secluded spot if they are uncertain about being pulled over on the road.

It suggest drivers should signal to show they have seen the vehicle, proceed to a public place and keep doors locked and windows closed until they see a warrant card.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle, which has been seen to overtake other vehicles with its lights flashing, or has any information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Staffordshire Police.