Image caption Staffordshire Police made the arrests after they were called to Minton Street, Wolstanton, Newcastle-under-Lyme at about 02:20 BST on Saturday

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after two men suffered suspected stab wounds in a "serious assault".

Staffordshire Police confirmed that the man was arrested on Saturday.

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were also arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Minton Street, Wolstanton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, at about 02:20 BST on Saturday.

All three suspects have been released under investigation, police said.

Two men, aged 20 and 50, were injured during the incident.

The 19-year-old from Newcastle-under-Lyme was arrested on suspicion of assault, grievous bodily harm with intent and affray. The 16-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested on suspicion of assault, actual bodily harm and affray.