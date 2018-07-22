Image copyright @CannockPolice Image caption Cannock Police said the fire was contained but could take several hours to extinguish

Seven fire crews are battling a "large" fire at a nature reserve.

Staffordshire Fire Service was called to the blaze at Hednesford Hills shortly after 13:00 BST on Sunday.

Firefighters were positioned along Valley Road close to Cannock Chase Museum and Reservoir Road to try to quell the flames.

Crews from Uttoxeter and Kinver were sent to help, with specialist equipment also brought in. Police warned people not to enter the site.

"Firefighters are tackling the fire from different angles, which is why we and the police are advising the public to stay away as it covers a large surface area," the fire service said.

Police took to social media to deter the public from visiting the nature reserve and said they had closed Reservoir Road while fire crews were at work.

Skip Twitter post by @StaffsPolice We are currently assisting Staffordshire Fire And Rescue with a fire adjacent to Hednesford Hills Raceway in the wooded area. Reservoir Road is also closed. We are asking for people to avoid this area and make alternate travel arrangements if necessary. pic.twitter.com/fffNiZWYoa — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) July 22, 2018 Report

Cannock Police said the fire was contained but could take several hours to extinguish.

Skip Twitter post by @CannockPolice There is a fire on Cannock Chase in the Hednesford Hills area. Our colleagues @StaffsFire are working hard and have contained the fire but it will take many hours to extinguish.

Please stay away from this area of the Chase today, both on foot and in vehicles in this area. Thanks pic.twitter.com/twMPcSwJzE — Cannock Police (@CannockPolice) July 22, 2018 Report

Earlier this month, Staffordshire Fire Service said a grassland fire in the reserve was "probably started by accident".