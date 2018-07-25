Image copyright Google Image caption The venue is a community cafe, volunteer hub, hot-desking area and creative space

A party to celebrate the music scene in Staffordshire can go ahead despite fears revellers could fall out of windows at the venue.

Lisa Wetton's event at creative space Cultural Squatters on Saturday is to honour the careers of two DJs over the past 30 years in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Councillors initially refused her bid fearing guests could topple through floor-to-ceiling first-floor windows.

However, it was approved after Ms Wetton said wooden boards would go up.

The council's report stated there was a risk to public safety as access to the windows was not restricted leading to "a potential for guests to fall from the windows and sustain serious injury", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It added: "There is also no barrier to prevent people from falling from the platform outside the rear fire exit which also has the potential to cause injury."

Environmental health officers also raised concerns that noise from the event, for up to 150 people to celebrate the careers of DJs Danny Spencer and Calvin Andrews, known as the Soul Mechanics, would disturb residents.

But Ms Wetton disputed the issues in a letter to Newcastle-Under-Lyme Borough Council in which she claimed neighbouring residents and businesses had not objected and said windows would be secured.

She said she had capped capacity, hired security and arranged for 4.9ft (1.5m) pieces of wood to be erected.

At Tuesday's meeting of the licensing committee, she was given permission to hold the event.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Wetton said she was pleased but felt the council had been obstructive and she had to "jump through hoops".