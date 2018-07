A man and a woman have been charged with murdering their baby son.

Luke Morgan and Emma Cole, of Tunstall in Staffordshire, have been charged with the murder of Tyler Morgan, in Burntwood, on 29 April 2014.

Mr Morgan, 25, and 22-year-old Ms Cole, have also both been charged with manslaughter and causing or allowing an infant death and child cruelty.

Staffordshire Police said the pair, both formerly of Burntwood, were due in court on Thursday.