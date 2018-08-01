Image caption John Tradewell is director of strategy, governance and change at Staffordshire County Council

A director at Staffordshire County Council is being investigated over alleged professional misconduct.

A complaint has been made about John Tradewell and Matthew Angus, a senior solicitor at the council, potentially breaching the Legal Services Act.

Councils' solicitors must only work for their authority under the act and the BBC understands it involves work being done outside that remit.

The Solicitors Regulatory Authority (SRA) is looking into the complaint.

In a statement the SRA said: "We can confirm a complaint has been made against John Tradewell and Matthew Angus that we are looking into."

The BBC understands the complaint was first lodged with the SRA in December.

Mr Tradewell, director of strategy, governance and change at the county council is also acting chief executive of Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council.

He joined the borough council in January after the suspension of two council officials after almost 1,500 people were unable to vote in June's general election.

A Staffordshire County Council spokesperson said it had not been contacted by the authority to date about a complaint, but would be happy to help with any queries should they do so.

Neither Mr Tradewell or Mr Angus have been suspended from the council, the spokesman added.