Arrest over missing Stoke-on-Trent midwife Samantha Eastwood

  • 31 July 2018
Samantha Eastwood Image copyright Staffordshire Police
Image caption Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving work on Friday morning

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a midwife.

Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital at 07:45 BST on Friday and did not return for her night shift later that day.

The 32-year-old man has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue, Staffordshire Police said.

A friend of Ms Eastwood said her family was going "through hell worrying about her".

Staffordshire Police said the case is being treated as a missing person inquiry and the man was not arrested on suspicion of murder.

Colleagues of 28-year-old Ms Eastwood, who has links to Whitby in North Yorkshire, raised concerns at about 19:20 after she failed to show up for her shift.

Chief nurse Liz Rix said she is a "much loved and valued member" of the hospital team and her colleagues are very concerned.

"Samantha has worked as a midwife at Royal Stoke for six years and not turning up to work on Friday evening was very much out of character," she added.
Image caption Samantha Eastwood failed to turn up to work at Royal Stoke University Hospital

