Arrest over missing Stoke-on-Trent midwife Samantha Eastwood
A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a midwife.
Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital at 07:45 BST on Friday and did not return for her night shift later that day.
The 32-year-old man has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue, Staffordshire Police said.
A friend of Ms Eastwood said her family was going "through hell worrying about her".
Staffordshire Police said the case is being treated as a missing person inquiry and the man was not arrested on suspicion of murder.
Colleagues of 28-year-old Ms Eastwood, who has links to Whitby in North Yorkshire, raised concerns at about 19:20 after she failed to show up for her shift.
Chief nurse Liz Rix said she is a "much loved and valued member" of the hospital team and her colleagues are very concerned.
"Samantha has worked as a midwife at Royal Stoke for six years and not turning up to work on Friday evening was very much out of character," she added.