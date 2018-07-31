Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving work on Friday morning

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a midwife.

Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital at 07:45 BST on Friday and did not return for her night shift later that day.

The 32-year-old man has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue, Staffordshire Police said.

A friend of Ms Eastwood said her family was going "through hell worrying about her".

Staffordshire Police said the case is being treated as a missing person inquiry and the man was not arrested on suspicion of murder.

Colleagues of 28-year-old Ms Eastwood, who has links to Whitby in North Yorkshire, raised concerns at about 19:20 after she failed to show up for her shift.

Chief nurse Liz Rix said she is a "much loved and valued member" of the hospital team and her colleagues are very concerned.

"Samantha has worked as a midwife at Royal Stoke for six years and not turning up to work on Friday evening was very much out of character," she added.