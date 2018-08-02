Image copyright Handout Image caption Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving work on Friday morning

A scream was heard near the home of a midwife who has been missing for nearly a week, police have said.

Samantha Eastwood, 28, was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital at 07:45 BST on Friday and did not return later for her night shift.

She has not used her bank cards or car since going missing, police believe.

Det Supt Simon Duffy said the report by neighbours of hearing a scream "forms part of one of a number of theories" regarding Ms Eastwood's disappearance.

The noise was heard in the vicinity of Ms Eastwood's address in Stockton Brook, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 14:00 on Friday.

Wedding dress sale

Mr Duffy, head of Staffordshire Police's major and organised crime team, said he was unable to comment further on this element of the investigation.

The force is treating her case as a "high-risk missing person" inquiry.

A 32-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent who was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of kidnap following her disappearance has been released under investigation.

Media caption The last CCTV footage of the missing midwife has been released

Several locations are now being searched and the public are urged to report any sightings of vehicles parked in "strange locations", isolated areas or lay-bys.

Mr Duffy said: "As far as we can ascertain, she's taken no bank cards with her.

"That has obviously ramped up the concern because we can't see there's been any access to finances through usual means, and similarly, the vehicle as well.

"That just leads us to say it is totally out of character."

Police said she had been in a relationship and engaged, but it had been broken off earlier in the year and she was currently single and living alone.

A post shared on Facebook indicated that Ms Eastwood appeared to have been selling her wedding dress on an online marketplace.