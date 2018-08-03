A man has died and three others, including a 23-month-old baby, have been injured at a property in Staffordshire.

Police were called to the house in James Street, Burton upon Trent, at about 16:00 BST on Thursday.

Two women and the baby boy were taken to hospital with head and neck injuries and the man was airlifted to hospital but later died, police said.

Their injuries are not life-threatening and one woman has since been released.

No further details about what happened have been released by police, who said the incident was "family related".