The police call handler said Ruby remained calm and needed recognition for her bravery

A six-year-old girl who dialled 999 when she found her mum unconscious at home has received an award from police.

Ruby Walters used her mother's thumb to unlock her mobile phone so she could call for ambulance to come to their Stafford home last month.

Staffordshire Police handler, Annie Sant, said she was a "superstar", staying calm during the 10-minute call.

Ruby's mother, Faye, 24, said she had taught her daughter how to call 999 but never thought she would have to.

"I'm really proud of Ruby and I'll never forget what she did for me," she said.

Ms Walters was treated at home after falling unconscious at about 21:30 BST on 7 June and is seeking on-going treatment.

She joined Ruby for a visit to the force's headquarters earlier this week to meet Ms Sant and to receive a certificate of commendation from Asst Ch Con Emma Barnett.

Annie Sant (l) met Faye and Ruby Walters along with Asst Ch Con Emma Barnett and Lisa Cope, also from Staffordshire Police

Ms Barnett said: "Ruby demonstrated outstanding bravery and courage during the 999 call she made when she found her mum 'asleep', and she showed maturity beyond her years during the ten minute long emergency call."

Ms Sant, who nominated Ruby for recognition, said: "This is one of those calls that you dread taking but Ruby was a little superstar.

"She remained calm throughout and answered all of my questions helping me to get the help she and her mother needed."