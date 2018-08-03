Hixon sprinkler firm uses own product to save business
A sprinkler company that used its own product to prevent the spread of a fire has been commended by a fire service.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue service was called to the Project Fire factory based in Pasturefields Industrial Estate in Hixon, in the early hours of Friday 3 August.
When crews arrived, they found the fire had been contained by the sprinklers that had been activated in the factory.
The firm said the blaze showed how essential sprinklers are.
- Midlands Live: 'Half of me has gone' - plea over missing midwife; Man hurt in fall down six-foot pit
The fire service's fire protection manager, Stuart Ruckledge, said the activated sprinkler heads "mitigated any substantial fire damage".
Stuart Cain, managing director Project Fire, said: "It has shown that fire can strike anywhere and has brought home yet again how crucial and effective sprinklers are at protecting property from significant damage and saving lives."