Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Samantha Eastwood, 28, was last seen leaving work on 27 July

Detectives are continuing to question a man on suspicion of murder after a body was found in the search for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood.

The 32-year-old, who was arrested a week ago on suspicion of kidnap, was rearrested on Saturday after the body was found near Caverswall, about 10 miles from Stoke-on-Trent.

Ms Eastwood, 28, has not been seen since leaving work on 27 July.

Two other men are being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The pair, aged 28 and 60, were also arrested on Saturday afternoon following the discovery of the body, which has not yet been formally identified.

Searches involving dozens of officers and police sniffer dogs had centred on fields near Tickhill Lane, close to Caverswall.

Farmer Nigel Potts, 53, said he had seen police activity close to a nearby disused quarry.

"It seems that that's where the main focus of the search is," he said. "They've been down here for three days."

Forensic teams are due to remain at the scene for some time and a post-mortem examination will take place "in due course", Staffordshire Police have said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Timeline of the search for missing Staffordshire midwife

Ms Eastwood was last seen leaving the Royal Stoke University Hospital on 27 July following a night shift and her colleagues raised concerns when she did not turn up for work that evening.

Neighbours of Ms Eastwood told police that at about 14:00 on the day she went missing a scream was heard near her home in Stockton Brook, Stoke-on-Trent.

She has not used her bank cards or her car since then.

After news that a body had been found, University Hospitals of North Midlands chief nurse Liz Rix described Ms Eastwood as "an absolutely dedicated and committed midwife" and a much loved part of the team.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this time," she said.

Image caption Police were seen searching a cordoned-off area near Caverswall

Ms Eastwood had been due to marry but her engagement fell through earlier this year, it was revealed.

In a Facebook post last month, she advertised a "never worn" wedding dress for sale.

On Friday, Ms Eastwood's 26-year-old sister Gemma made a tearful appeal, describing her as "warm and generous with a great sense of humour".

"Without her, half of me has gone," she said.

Family liaison officers are supporting Ms Eastwood's family as the inquiry continues.