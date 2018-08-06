Image copyright Samantha Eastwood Image caption Samantha Eastwood's family has thanked members of the public for their support

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 28-year-old midwife Samantha Eastwood.

Michael Stirling, of Gratton Road, Bucknall, was remanded in custody after appearing at North Staffordshire Justice Centre earlier.

The body of Ms Eastwood was discovered in rural ground near Caverswall, Staffordshire, on Saturday, eight days after she was reported missing.

Mr Stirling, 32, is the brother-in-law of Ms Eastwood's ex-fiancé John Peake.

The charge states that Mr Stirling allegedly murdered Ms Eastwood between 26 July and 5 August at Baddeley Green.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, he was flanked by two dock officers as he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

No members of Ms Eastwood's family were present at the short hearing.

Mr Stirling will next appear via video link at Stafford Crown Court on 8 August.

Two men, aged 60 and 28, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on conditional bail.

Ms Eastwood was last seen in uniform leaving work at Royal Stoke University Hospital on the morning of 27 July.

Staffordshire Police said a post-mortem examination had taken place but further tests were required.

Searches involving dozens of officers and police sniffer dogs had centred on fields near Tickhill Lane, close to Caverswall.