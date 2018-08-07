Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Uttoxeter Road, near the junction with Jolpool Lane

Police have named a woman who was fatally injured when the horse-drawn carriage in which she was travelling crashed.

Valerie Ann Gilbert, 60, from Stone, Staffordshire, died in hospital as a result of her injuries, the Staffordshire force said.

A 55-year-old man, the driver of the four-wheeled carriage, suffered serious leg injuries in the crash which happened in Hilderstone, Staffordshire.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police are continuing to investigate Sunday's crash and Ms Gilbert's family is being supported by officers, the force says.

The carriage, which was being pulled by one horse, came to a stop near Heath Farm, about 500 yards away from the initial incident on Uttoxeter Road, near the junction with Jolpool Lane.

The horse was not badly hurt, police said.