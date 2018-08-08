Image copyright Samantha Eastwood Image caption Samantha Eastwood's family has thanked members of the public for their support

The man accused of murdering midwife Samantha Eastwood has appeared in court.

The 28-year-old's body was found in Caverswall, Staffordshire, on Saturday, eight days after she was reported missing.

Michael Stirling, 32, of Gratton Road, Bucknall, appeared at Stafford Crown Court via video link.

He was remanded in custody and ordered to appear for a plea hearing at the same court on 5 October.

A provisional trial date of February 2019 was also set during the short hearing.

Mr Stirling is the brother-in-law of Ms Eastwood's ex-fiancé John Peake.

The defendant is accused of killing Ms Eastwood between 26 July and 5 August at Baddeley Green.

Two men, aged 60 and 28, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on conditional bail.

Image copyright PA Image caption Michael Stirling

Ms Eastwood, of Stockton Brook in Stoke-on-Trent, was last seen in uniform leaving work at Royal Stoke University Hospital on the morning of 27 July.

Staffordshire Police said a post-mortem examination had taken place but further tests were required.

More than £10,000 has now been collected on a fundraising page set up to help Ms Eastwood's family with funeral costs.

It surpassed its target 24 hours after being launched and continued to gather donations from the many people touched by her death.

An event has also been set up on Facebook encouraging people from the medical profession, or the wider public, to light a candle in her memory on Friday.