Image caption Staffordshire Police revealed the 'fake' police car was actually a genuine off-duty officer

A "fake" police car which sparked fears of an imposter on the roads was actually that of an off-duty officer, a force has admitted.

Staffordshire Police had warned drivers to be on the lookout for someone in a black car with flashing blue lights posing as a policeman.

The force put out multiple appeals and urged motorists to be vigilant.

But it said it was now "confident" the sightings involved genuine unmarked cars.

The warning was issued last month after a moped rider was pulled over in Stoke-on-Trent

An investigation revealed the off-duty officer stopped the vehicle, which police said was being ridden in a dangerous manner.

Neighbourhood Sgt Laura Morrey said: "I would like to thank everyone that has called in response to our appeal for information, but I can assure people we are now confident that there is not someone in a rogue vehicle stopping other drivers by pretending to be a police officer."