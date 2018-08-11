Image copyright Samantha Eastwood Image caption Samantha Eastwood's family has thanked members of the public for their support

Candle-lit vigils have been held and a rose bush delivered by a maternity unit 100-miles away in memory of midwife Samantha Eastwood who was found dead.

The 28-year-old's body was discovered in a shallow grave in Caverswall, Staffordshire, on 4 August, eight days after she was reported missing.

Vigils were held across Stoke-on-Trent and Barnsley Hospital, South Yorkshire, made the donation to Royal Stoke University Hospital where she worked.

A man has been charged with murder.

Skip Twitter post by @BarnsWmCYP From the team @barnshospital maternity unit to all the team at Stoke @UHNM_NHS. Tomorrow one of our midwives will drop off a rose bush to remember Samantha and some tea and Yorkshire food hampers to help you comfort each other. Your in our thoughts at this difficult time.❤️ pic.twitter.com/M3kvQMTqtf — Barnsley Hospital Women's and Children's Services (@BarnsWmCYP) August 8, 2018 Report

Barnsley Hospital tweeted: "From the team at Barnsley Hospital's maternity unit to all the team at Stoke. One of our midwives will drop off a rose bush to remember Samantha and some tea and Yorkshire food hampers to help you comfort each other.

"You're in our thoughts at this difficult time."

Ms Eastwood's family have thanked people for their support following her death, promising "her memory and legacy will live on".

Image caption Tributes to the midwife have been left outside Royal Stoke University Hospital

Ms Eastwood was last seen in uniform leaving work at Royal Stoke University Hospital on 27 July.

Staffordshire Police said her post-mortem examination had taken place, but further tests were required.

Michael Stirling, 32, of Gratton Road, Bucknall, is accused of Ms Eastwood's murder and appeared via videolink at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.

The next hearing was scheduled at Northampton Crown Court in October.

Two men, aged 60 and 28, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on conditional bail.