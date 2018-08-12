Image copyright Family handout Image caption Evha Jannath, 11, died after falling from the Splash Canyon ride during a school trip a year ago

Theme park bosses could face a corporate manslaughter charge over the death of an 11-year-old who fell out of a water ride during a school trip

Evha Jannath fell from the Splash Canyon ride on a school trip at Drayton Manor Theme Park in May 2017.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said they received a file from Staffordshire Police last month.

Her family said they had wanted "a quick resolution to all of the inquiries".

Prosecutors will now decide if any criminal charges are to be brought over Evha's death.

Image copyright ThemeParks.ie Image caption The Splash Canyon ride at Drayton Manor has remained closed since Evha's death last May

A CPS spokeswoman said: "We received a file of evidence from Staffordshire Police on 25 July in relation to an allegation of corporate manslaughter.

"This file will now be considered in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors and a decision will be made in due course."

The coroner's inquest into the death of the schoolgirl, from Leicester, is set to resume on 20 August.

Leicester East MP Keith Vaz, who has represented the family, said her loved ones had been "very concerned about the delay" in the investigations.

The Splash Canyon ride at Drayton Manor has remained closed since Evha's death.