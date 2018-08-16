Image copyright Google Image caption A car and van crashed on Uttoxeter Road in Draycott in the Clay

A young boy has died and three other people were injured in a crash involving a car and a van.

A silver BMW car and white Mercedes van crashed on Uttoxeter Road in Draycott in the Clay, Staffordshire at about 12:45 BST on Thursday.

The boy suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital. Another boy, and a woman in her 20s, from the same car, suffered multiple injuries.

The male van driver was also treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service.