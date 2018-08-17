Crews tackle fire at Emma Bridgewater pottery factory in Stoke
- 17 August 2018
Six fire crews tackled a blaze at a pottery factory in Stoke-on-Trent.
The fire in a building at the Emma Bridgewater site was brought under control within 90 minutes, Staffordshire's fire service said.
One building at the factory in Lichfield Street, Hanley was "well alight" at about 18:00 BST but the blaze was confined, it added.
Six appliances were sent to the scene and crews were damping down at 19:45. The cause will now be investigated.