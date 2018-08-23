Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption The judge said Paul Smith "armed himself with a kitchen knife intending to kill"

A man breached a restraining order and stabbed his estranged wife with a kitchen knife in a row over money.

Paul Smith, 48, of Heathcote Road, Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, tried to kill his estranged wife in her car in a "brutal" attack in January.

As she escaped, Smith fled the scene in the car before being arrested at a supermarket in Queensferry, Flintshire.

Smith pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court to 16 years in prison.

Passing sentence, the judge said Smith "intended to kill" and described the attack as "brutal and sustained".

Image copyright Craig Edwards Image caption Smith was arrested in Queensferry after fleeing the scene in his victim's car

Smith waited for his estranged wife to return from the bank in Longton on 30 January before getting into her car where they argued about money.

He then stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife. She managed to escape by sounding the horn and shouting for help.

She received multiple stab wounds to her body in the attack including 10 to her hands and arms, two to her chest and two to her stomach.

She is "still in great pain," Staffordshire Police said.

North Wales Police spent 45 minutes persuading Smith to get out of the vehicle after he told police he was armed when he was stopped in the Asda car park in Queensferry.

He was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon, wounding with intent and breaching a restraining order.

Smith will also serve a further four years on licence.