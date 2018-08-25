Image copyright Just Giving Image caption Rebecca Smith and Corey Rhodes died a day apart following the crash on 16 August

A man who lost his son and partner in a crash has thanked people for their support after more than £2,000 was donated toward funeral costs.

Rebecca Smith, 24, was driving a BMW on Uttoxeter Road in Draycott in the Moors, Staffordshire, when it collided with a van on 16 August.

Five-year-old Corey Rhodes died in hospital. Ms Smith died a day later. A six-year-old boy was also injured.

Jim Rhodes said he was "broken" but thanked people for "coming together".

'Hardest thing'

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Rebecca Smith was driving a BMW which was in collision with a van

The six-year-old suffered multiple injuries in the collision and was taken by air ambulance to hospital. It is thought he has since been allowed home.

The van driver was treated in hospital for minor injuries, police said.

In several posts on social media, Mr Rhodes, from Stoke-on-Trent, said he was touched by how many people had shown support.

He described the day Corey died as the worst day of his life and the "hardest thing any dad should go through".

But he said the messages from well-wishers meant a lot.