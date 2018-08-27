Stafford stabbing: Teen arrested after man attacked
- 27 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man suffered multiple stab wounds.
The man, aged 22, was in hospital in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Stafford on Friday.
Staffordshire Police believes the attack took place around the area of Pennycrofts Court flats, Corporation Street, at about 17:30 BST.
The arrested boy from Wolverhampton has been released under investigation as inquiries continue, police added.