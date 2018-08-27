Image copyright Google Image caption The man is believed to have been stabbed near the Pennycrofts Court flats, police said

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man suffered multiple stab wounds.

The man, aged 22, was in hospital in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Stafford on Friday.

Staffordshire Police believes the attack took place around the area of Pennycrofts Court flats, Corporation Street, at about 17:30 BST.

The arrested boy from Wolverhampton has been released under investigation as inquiries continue, police added.