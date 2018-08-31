Image copyright Samantha Eastwood Image caption Samantha Eastwood was missing for over a week before her body was found in a shallow grave

Two men arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of a missing midwife have been released.

Samantha Eastwood, 28, of Stoke-on-Trent, was found dead in Caverswall on 4 August, eight days after going missing.

Two men aged 28 and 60 who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender are to face no further action.

Michael Stirling, 32, of Gratton Road, Bucknall, is accused of murdering Ms Eastwood.

Mr Stirling is the brother-in-law of Ms Eastwood's ex-fiancé, John Peake.

Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Mr Stirling was remanded in custody after his last court appearance on 6 August

Ms Eastwood was last seen on the morning of 27 July, leaving the Royal Stoke Hospital in uniform after a night shift.

Her body was discovered in a shallow grave wrapped in a duvet cover with tape covering her eyes and mouth.

Further tests are still due to take place to establish the cause of her death after a preliminary post-mortem examination did not reveal any gunshot, stab or penetrating wounds.

Mr Stirling is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on 5 October for a plea hearing.