Sprinklers will be installed in all the apartments and communal areas at Seddon Court

A multi-million pound plan to fit sprinklers in all 16 high-rise council blocks in Stoke-on-Trent has begun.

The council-funded scheme was outlined in January 2017 but last year's Grenfell Tower fire brought the project "into sharp focus", the authority said.

The measures would make the council the first in the country to install sprinklers in its entire high-rise stock, the fire service said.

Work has begun at Seddon Court, on the edge of the city centre.

It is expected to take five months and cost £350,000 to adapt the 12-story block.

"It is about going the extra mile to provide reassurance to residents," said a council spokesman adding the buildings met fire regulations.

Regulations in England mean that only buildings constructed since 2007 and which are taller than 30m (98ft) need to have sprinklers fitted.

The installation is part of a city-wide fire safety programme being led by Unitas, the authority's housing maintenance firm.

It is part of a 30-year plan to ensure properties are safe and fit for purpose and follows sprinklers being installed at the council's seven low rise blocks.

Seventy-two people died after a huge fire engulfed Grenfell Tower in west London in the early hours of 14 June 2017.

A catalogue of safety problems allowed the fire to take hold of the 24-hour block, according to reports for the public inquiry into the disaster.