A man has been charged with wounding a police officer who was hit by a car.

PC Claire Bond suffered multiple leg fractures and a broken kneecap while responding to reports of a car crashing into a garage in the Coton Fields area of Stafford.

A second officer was also hit but has since been discharged from hospital.

Gurajdeep Malhi, 25, is due before Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates' Court charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, police said.

Mr Malhi, from the Sandon Road area, is further charged with driving dangerously, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Lucy Maria Bullmore, 30, of Moss Pit, Stafford, is also due in court charged with driving a Range Rover Evoque dangerously, failing to provide a specimen for breath analysis and failing to stop.