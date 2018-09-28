Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Staffordshire Police said cases of anti-social behaviour has risen by 6%

Proposals to ban begging are being put forward in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council and Staffordshire Police wants to bring in a public space protection order with people facing a fine of £100 if broken.

The order would cover the city centre and surrounding areas including two retail parks.

Previously the council had launched a consultation over plans to fine rough sleepers £1,000 for sleeping in tents.

The authority says it wants to stop people drinking and begging in the street, as well as acting in a way that could cause "alarm or distress" to others.

Image copyright Stoke-on-Trent City Council Image caption The proposed area will cover parts of the city centre, Hanley Park, Octagon Retail Park, Festival Park and the Portland Street estate

Figures from Staffordshire Police show reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in the wider Etruria and Hanley area have increased by 6% over the last 12 months, from 1,784 to 1,888.

The planned order (PSPO) would include the following conditions:

No-one can possess an open alcoholic drink, other than in the grounds of licensed premises or at an organised licensed event

No-one can beg or solicit money in the area

No-one in the area can engage in behaviour or language that causes alarm or distress.

Ch Insp John Owen, of Staffordshire Police said: "The volume of incidents in the city centre remains higher than in other wards or towns in the city.

"A public spaces protection order would give us and partners additional powers to help tackle the issues faced in the city centre."

Councillor Randolph Conteh, cabinet member for housing, communities and safer city, added: "We want people to continue to enjoy our city centre and public spaces in a safe and welcoming environment.

"We work very closely with businesses and attractions and together we are all committed to doing everything we can to ensure the city centre is a great place to shop and do business."

The proposals are subject to a six-week consultation until 9 November and people can offer feedback.