Image caption Staffordshire Police said the body of a 32-year-old woman was found at a house in Glebedale Road on Monday

A man has been arrested after a 32-year-old woman's body was found at a house in Stoke-on-Trent.

Officers were called to Glebedale Road in Fenton at about 17:00 BST on Monday. A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said a post-mortem examination was taking place on Wednesday to establish the cause of death.

The woman has not been formally identified but next of kin have been informed.

The force said officers are still at the scene investigating and will be carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

It said it had initially been called to the property after concern was raised for the occupant.

Fire crews were also called to the scene after officers discovered an unknown chemical which in the interests of safety required further investigation, police said.

But the force said it was quickly identified as a turpentine-based substance and of no risk to anyone in the local area.