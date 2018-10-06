Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Avan Najmadeen was found dead at her home in Stoke-on-Trent on Monday

A man has been charged with the murder of a mother of four who was stabbed to death.

Avan Najmadeen, 32, was found dead at her home in Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent, on Monday.

Dana Abdullah, 35, of no fixed address, is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.

A 33-year-old man from Liverpool who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Another man, 33, from Wigan, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder was released with no further action, a police spokesman said.

Staffordshire Police officers found Ms Najmadeen at her home in Glebedale Road at about 17:00.